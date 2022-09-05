Diplomatic note on WWII reparations to be sent to German govt soon: PM

A diplomatic note on Poland’s demands for WWII reparations from Germany will soon be sent to Berlin along with a detailed analysis supporting Warsaw’s claim with historical and legal arguments, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a press conference on Monday.

“We may expect a diplomatic note soon – one that would be supported with detailed analyses and materials showing our rationale from the moral, historical but also political and legal angles,” the PM stressed.

The statement comes as a response to journalists’ query on the latest “Die Welt” German daily publication where in which columnist Philipp Fritz wrote that “from the moral standpoint, an attempt to redress is advisable and should not be rejected.” In his article, Mr Fritz recalled that during WWII Poland was attacked by “two totalitarian neighbours”, namely Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, but Warsaw has been demanding reparations only from Germany, for now.

A report on the war losses suffered by Poland as a result of the German aggression and occupation during WWII was presented in the Royal Castle in Warsaw on Thursday. The total value of those losses amounts to nearly USD 1.533 trillion.