Volleyball World Championships: Poland cruise into quarter finals

Poland continued their 100 percent record at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022 with a fourth successive victory on Sunday. The two-time defending champions overcame Tunisia to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament they are co-hosting with Slovenia.

Playing in Gliwice for the first time in the tournament, the reigning world champions were spurred on by the home support, with 15,000 fans packed into the arena. They saw off the African champions in three sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-20) and took a step closer to their aim of a third-straight and fourth overall world title.

Outside hitter Kamil Semeniuk was Poland’s top scorer in the match with 13 points. The 26-year-old, who was the Most Valuable Player in the most recent CEV Champions League, tallied 11 kills, one block and one ace, and had a 62.50 percent efficiency rate in attack.

The Poles outscored the Tunisians in kills (42 to 28), blocks (five to two) and aces (nine to one), but despite the dominance Semeniuk felt there was room for improvement.

“We’re very happy that we won this match 3-0,” Semeniuk commented. “Perhaps we could have played a little bit better, but the most important thing is that we continue in the tournament and it was great playing in front of our fans again. I don’t think our serves were as effective as they could today, so that’s something we’ll work on for the quarterfinals because it’s one of our main strengths,” Semeniuk went on to say.

Kochanowski was unstoppable in the middle, scoring in his five hitting attempts.

Star opposite Bartosz Kurek added 11 points (ten kills, one block), one more than Jakub Kochanowski. The 25-year-old middle blocker put in a stellar performance, converting all his five attacks in points and scoring a match-high four aces.

The Poles will again face the United States in the World Championships quarterfinals. The Americans needed all five sets, but defeated Turkey in their last 16 clash on Sunday in Gliwice.

The Poles have faced the Americans on three occasions this season. Poland had the upper hand in the Preliminary Phase of the Volleyball Nations League and the Pool Phase of the World Championship, while the US took victory in the semifinals of the VNL.