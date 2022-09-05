Ruling party leads in opinion poll

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party would win an election held this Sunday with 32 percent of the vote, a United Surveys poll run for the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper revealed on Monday.

The runner-up would be Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition grouping, with 25 percent. Poland 2050 would get 13.3 percent, the Left 8.1 percent, the right-wing Confederation 5.6 percent and the Polish People’s Party (PSL)-Polish Coalition grouping 5.3 percent.

Asked if they would vote in an election held this Sunday, 42.9 percent of respondents said “definitely yes,”, 12.9 percent “probably yes”, 22.2 percent “probably not” and 17.8 percent “definitely not.”

Slightly over 4 percent could not say.

The computer-assisted survey was run on September 1 on a sample of 1,000 Poles.