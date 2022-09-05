PM talks energy with US vice-president

Mateusz Morawiecki also reported the phone call on Twitter on Sunday.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s prime minister held a telephone conversation on Sunday with US Vice-President Kamala Harris during which the two discussed global energy problems among other issues, the prime minister’s office announced.

“I held a conversation with @VP Kamala Harris among other things about further mechanisms of support for Ukraine, about problems in the energy sector that have an effect on inflation in many countries. The development of nuclear energy is necessary in Poland,” Morawiecki tweeted.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office reported on its website that, “at the request of the American side”, Prime Minister Morawiecki talked by phone with Vice-President Harris and the “main topic of conversation was problems in the global energy sector, which have a direct influence on the economies of many countries.”

The statement continued that, “the search for new energy sources has become necessary and the development among others of nuclear energy in such countries as Poland.

“Prime Minister Morawiecki underscored that the government is analysing in detail the possibilities in this field, both when it comes to building a large nuclear power station and the development of so-called small modular nuclear reactors. The US vice-president informed him of readiness to share American experience in this field,” the statement read.

The statement added that the two politicians had agreed that recent months had seen further strengthening of the Polish-American strategic partnership, as evidenced by President Joe Biden’s decision to establish a permanent US military presence in Poland.