LIVE: 194th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 194th day of Russia’s war against Ukraine dawns following claims by the Ukrainian military that they had repulsed the Russian offensive in several regions.

07:36 CEST

The special services of Russian occupying forces took measures against the personnel and removed them from their positions, Ukraine’s military said.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 5, 2022

07:34 CEST

⚡️ Energy Ministry: Over 600,000 Ukrainians remain without power.

According to the ministry, 235,700 Ukrainians have also been left without gas due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 5, 2022

07:15 CEST

An exploding #Russian arms depot in #Kharkiv region. pic.twitter.com/eQAQvgqirf

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 5, 2022