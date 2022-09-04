US politics has become very polarised: Robert Pszczel for TVP World

The US politics has become very polarised, Robert Pszczel, former head of NATO’s Information Office in Moscow, told TVP World on Sunday, commenting on the recent tensions between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

As he pointed out, the verbal animosity between the country’s politicians is now harsher than it used to be, adding that, according to him “there are grounds to be worried about some of the developments concerning the state of democratic standards.”

On Sunday, Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” on Saturday as he hit back at the US president’s assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month’s FBI raid of his Florida home.

