World News 04.09

After yesterday’s massive anti-government protests in Prague, today also a pro-Ukrainian demonstration appeared on the streets of the capital of the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, the campaign for the United States Senate is in full swing.

Ukraine calls for more weapons

From the latest ease of tensions between Kyiv and Berlin seen in the recent official visit of the Ukrainian PM to the German capital, up to the rare comment made by the Ukrainian first lady during an interview on BBC – a lot is going on around the war in Ukraine.

Protests in the Czech Republic

After yesterday’s massive anti-government protests in Prague, today also a pro-Ukrainian demonstration appeared on the streets of the capital of the Czech Republic.

UK’s next PM

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as the UK’s next prime minister when the final stage of the Conservative Party leadership contest concludes on Monday. The winner is decided by a vote among the party members, who make up less than 1 percent of the UK population.

Race for the US Senate in progress

The campaign for the United States Senate is in full swing, as the Trump-led GOP attempts to sway Pennsylvania in their favour. With recent events at the Former president’s house in Florida, the race for the American Presidential chair is set to be extremely heated.

Erdogan warns Greece

Turkish president Erdogan was seen lashing out at Greece over several topics. Political and military tensions between the two countries have been significant for many years. This time, however, hostile threats were made, only fuelling the friction.

Great deluge

Devastating floods have decimated Pakistan’s crucial agriculture sector with months of monsoon rains and surging floodwaters ravaging crops in the southeastern Sindh Province seen as the nation’s key agricultural heartland.

Pope John Paul I’s beatification

The smiling Pope, the humble Pope, the pastor of the world… John Paul I, the last Italian pope, died 44 years ago. During a mass in St Peter’s Square, Pope Francis proclaimed Blessed John Paul I, who led the Church for 33 days.

Anniversary of 1972 Munich tragedy

September 5 will mark the anniversary of the tragic events that played out in Munich during the Olympic Games of 1972. Gunmen from the terrorist group Black September entered the Olympic compound and started executing Israeli athletes. After twenty-four hours of laying siege to the hotel, all gunmen left the compound in body bags.