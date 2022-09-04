Pakistan: country’s largest freshwater lake breached to avert overflow

Authorities in flood-hit Pakistan breached the country’s largest freshwater lake on Sunday, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes but saving more densely populated areas from gathering flood water, a minister reported.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the country’s northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290, including 453 children. The inundation, blamed on climate change, is still spreading.

Manchar Lake, which is used for water storage, had already reached dangerous levels and the increased pressure posed a threat to surrounding areas in southern Sindh province, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said.

He added that approximately 100,000 people would be affected by the breach but it would help save more populated clusters and also reduce water levels in other, harder-hit areas.

“By inflicting the breach we have tried to save Sehwan town. Water levels in Johi and Mehar towns in Dadu district would be reduced by this breach in the lake,” he told Reuters.

Government authorities made a cut at Manchar Lake on Sunday in a desperate attempt to protect villagers in Sindh.

It was not clear how many of the 100,000 asked to leave their homes would actually do so.

Aside from historic rainfall, southern Pakistan has had to contend with increased flooding as a surge of water flowed down the Indus river.

The country has already received nearly three times the 30-year average rainfall in the quarter through August, totalling 390.7 millimetres (15.38 inches). Sindh province, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 464 percent more rain than the 30-year average.