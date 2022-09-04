Over 6 mln refugees enter Poland since February 24

A total of 6.03 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning.

According to the services, on Saturday Border Guard officers carried out around 24,700 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, the number of arrivals had reached around 7,200 people.

Moreover, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reported that more than one million Ukrainians are currently working in Poland.

The Border Guard also said that over 4.2 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Saturday, around 31,200 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.