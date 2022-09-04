We want to revisit cooperation with Hungary within V4 framework: PM Morawiecki

Despite the difference in approaches to the war in Ukraine that suspended the collaboration of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia with Hungary within the framework of the Visegrad Group (V4), Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed hopes that “all the other matters, which proved our solidarity, understanding and supportive attitude, would bind us anew.”

“The take on the war [in Ukraine] strongly divided” Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on one side and Hungary on the other, PM Morawiecki told “Sieci” weekly.

“Nevertheless, I do believe that over time all the other matters, which proved our solidarity, understanding and supportive attitude, would bind us anew. I earnestly wish for it.”

To PM Morawiecki’s mind, cooperation within the V4 framework has been significantly reinforcing its constituent states. “In this case, one plus one plus one plus one does not equal four but seven or even eight. This is why our group prevails, despite national governments which often differ significantly.”

The official felt that V4 meetings could make comeback once divergence points have been identified and respect for “the sensitivity of our Ukrainian friends” ensured.

“I intend on trying to work out a formula that.. would allow us and Hungary to return to cooperation within the V4 framework as well as joint endeavours in those areas where we are brought together by shared values and interests.”

“I believe that such common ground can be found,” he said, adding that “Poles are also more ready for it today, perhaps, than they were in March or April.”