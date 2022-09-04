Biden and Trump enter political fisticuffs as midterm elections loom

US President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in Philadelphia where he branded his predecessor Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) supporters as representing “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of” the US triggered a response from Mr Trump who dubbed the FBI and the Justice Department “vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media”. He also pictured “the Mar-a-Lago raid” as “a desperate effort to distract from Joe Biden’s record of misery and failure,” and called for “defeating the Democrat extremists” in Pennsylvania – the state where, on Saturday, he made the speech, as the midterm congressional elections scheduled for November loom on the horizon.

In Philadelphia, speaking from behind bullet-proof glass near Independence Hall, where the US Declaration of Independence and Constitution were adopted, President Biden stroke a dramatic note. Against the backdrop of dramatic red light, he charged Republican allies of Donald Trump with undermining the country’s democracy and urged voters to reject the alleged extremism of lawmakers and others devoted to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda. President Biden suggested that the movement was willing to overturn democratic elections, ignore the Constitution and “determined to take this country backwards” to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage.

Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. pic.twitter.com/ekJztMxhST

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2022

“Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” President Biden claimed. “As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favour to pretend otherwise.”

While the threat to America is real, we are not powerless in the face of these threats.

There are far more Americans of every background and belief who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those who accept it.

— President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

Republicans blasted the speech as “divisive” but the White House rejected the criticism on Thursday.

However, on Friday, President Biden reneged, although indirectly, his words by stating that he did not consider all of former President Donald Trump’s supporters to be a threat to the nation.

“I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country,” he said. He specified that anyone who uses violence or fails to condemn it does pose a threat to democracy. “I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, who fails to condemn violence when it’s used, and refuses to acknowledge that an election has been won, insists on changing the way in which the rules, you count the votes, that is a threat to democracy.” Trump voters “weren’t voting for attacking the capitol,” he said. “They weren’t voting for overruling elections.”

President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy, rung with intransigence and battle-ready energy, possibly in an attempt to portray the Democrat frontman as a man ready to put up a fight against perceived “anti-democratic trends” in the Republican Party. The Thursday slam follows previous speeches President Biden made in recent days condemning MAGA stance as “semi-fascism”.

For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not.

We have to defend it.

Protect it.

Stand up for it.

That’s why tonight, I am asking the nation to come together and unite behind this single purpose – of saving our democracy.

— President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

The inflammatory remarks by President Biden show that he has put a lot at stake. According to analysts, losing Congress would not only make him a lame-duck president but also turn over control of certifying the results of the next presidential election to Trump sympathizers, some of whom never accepted Biden’s 2020 victory and who have pledged to overhaul voting systems.

“I will not stand by and watch elections in this country be stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost,” President Biden said, playing a card frequently drawn by Donald Trump and some of his supporters who claim that the 2020 elections had been rigged.

Speaking in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr Trump explicitly said, again, that “the 2020 election was rigged and stolen and now our country is being destroyed by people who got into office through cheating and through fraud.”

According to Reuters, more than half of Republican voters say they believe Mr Trump rightfully won the election.

Trump drumming up support in the swing state of Pennsylvania

While President Biden dubbed Republican threats against the FBI after a search of Trump’s Florida home “sickening,” his predecessor returned to the campaign trail in Pennsylvania Saturday, airing his grievances over actions by the FBI in Florida and making the case for himself and Republicans running for office in the state.

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media who tell them what to do, you people right there and when to do it,” he felt. “The Mar-a-Lago raid was a desperate effort to distract from Joe Biden’s record of misery and failure.”

Calling the FBI shakedown “a disgrace like possibly never before”, he intimated that “Americans are sick of the lies sick of the hoaxes and scams and above all sick of the hypocrisy but our opponents have badly miscalculated this egregious abuse of the law is going to produce a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen before.”

MAGA supporter Steven Orandello, from Long Island, New York, said the raid on Trump’s Florida home had been politically motivated since the former president had the authority to declassify documents.

Mr Trump decided to turn the blade of President Biden’s claim of undemocratic inclinations he ascribed to MAGA against him. “Before our very eyes, our beloved country is being taken over by the very people who turn democracies into dictatorships and into ultimately ruination,” Mr Trump said. “They think they can divide us, but they can’t. They can’t divide us. The MAGA movement is the greatest in the history of our country”

Some Trump supporters present at the rally told Reuters that Biden talked like he wanted a war.

“And he is going to cause one,” Mr Pudiak told Reuters while waiting outside the arena where Donald Trump and several republican candidates were holding the rally in Wilkes-Barre.

“The radical Democrats are engaging in a desperate attempt to keep me from returning to the White House where they know I will clean this mess up again,” Mr Trump vowed, adding that “restoring safety to America starts with defeating the Democrat extremists right here in Pennsylvania.”

Democrat candidate for Senate, John Fetterman, was not spared Mr Trump’s lambasting, as the former US president called him “the most dangerous Democrat… and one of the most fringe, far left freak shows ever to seek election… This guy is a disaster.”

After having given the floor to Republican Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz, Mr Trump rallied up voters by calling for “a landslide so big that the radical left just cannot rig it.”

Although Pennsylvania boasts a relatively small population of fewer than 13 million people, and a median household income below the national average, it has been notorious for its swing factor — from Democrat to Republican and back again, providing a window into the political sentiments of voters capable of being swayed to one side or the other.

In 2020, Joe Biden outstripped Mr Trump by a margin of fewer than 82,000 votes. In the standoff between Mr Trump and Hillary Clinton, the former bet her to the presidential seat by about 44,000 in Pennsylvania. But because the state controls 20 of the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency, it is also a potential king-maker.