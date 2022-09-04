US Open: Świątek beats Davis despite ‘no rhythm’, walks into 4th round

World number one Iga Świątek dug her way out of a second set hole to notch a 6-3 6-4 win over American Lauren Davis and reach the fourth round of the US Open for the second straight year.

Świątek, the French Open champion, sealed her first set with a fierce and unreturnable serve.

In the second set, however, she was put in dire straits when Davis stepped up her game bringing it to 4-1.

But Świątek would not yield even in the face of her opponent’s three-point advantage. She prove her gumption by winning a tense 16-shot rally to set up break points at 4-4, which she converted when Davis whacked a backhand into the net.

The Pole’s supreme serving and adamant defence outdid Davis, whose brand of tennis is similar and yet not of the same driving power as the one represented by Świątek.

“I couldn’t find my rhythm today,” 21-year-old top seed Świątek said in an on-court interview at Louis Armstrong Stadium after the match.

“She played totally differently than any other player. She played very smart. I’m pretty happy at the end that I could put balls in,” Świątek said. “I’m trying to enjoy every match even when it’s not perfect. Just trying to go for it. Trying to find solutions in every situation.”

Poland’s tennis prodigy went on a blistering 37-match winning streak earlier this year to claim titles in Roland Garros, Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome but cooled off this summer, losing four matches during the hard-court season.

So far in New York, she has put to rest any questions about her form and will be the heavy favourite when she takes on Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Monday after the Wimbledon quarterfinalist upset China’s Qinwen Zheng 6-4 7-6(5) to reach the Round of 16.