Money from reparations would cancel Poland’s debt: expert

In a recently published report, Poland estimated its World War II losses caused by Germany at over USD 1.5 tn. To discuss the matter and all the controversies which surround it, we were joined by Prof. Zbigniew Krysiak from the Warsaw School Of Economics (SGH).

As he pointed out, the estimated amount of money equals to approximately double of Poland’s annual GDP, explaining that the country could use this money to get rid of its current debt as it is some four times bigger value.

Mr Krysiak added that Poland could also spend this money on investments, boosting its development pace.

