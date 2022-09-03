Belarusian journalists released after 2 years in penal colony

Belsat journalist Darya Chultsova was released on Saturday after serving a full two-year sentence in the women’s penal colony in Gomel, south-western Belarus.

“She did not change – still bright and happy. The regime did not manage to break her,” Franak Viačorka, Senior Advisor to the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsihanouskaya, wrote on social media.

On November 15, 2020, the journalist, along with her colleague Katsyaryna Andreyeva were detained for reporting on the police’s brutal dispersal of the Raman Bandarenka memorial action at the so-called “Change Square” – where a young opposition supporter was beaten to death by officers in civilian clothes on the night of November 11-12, 2020.

For their coverage of the rally, female journalists were charged with “organising and preparing actions that seriously violated public order.”

On February 18, 2021, the two women were sentenced to two years in a penal colony. Already behind bars, Katsyaryna and Darya were put on the register of people “prone to extremism and other destructive activities,” which further restricted their freedom and increased scrutiny by the prison administration.

2021’s ‘Journalists of the Year’

In 2021, both journalists were appreciated by the PRIX Europa festival which awarded them the title of “Journalists of the Year”. The award is given to those journalists, who decide to step out of their comfort zone, show courage and have an influence on their community and recipients.

The repressed channel

Also in 2021, the website of the Minsk-independent TV broadcaster Belsat and its social networks were recognised as extremist by the Belarusian Interior Ministry.

Belsat is a subsidiary of the Polish public broadcaster TVP.