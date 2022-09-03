BLM leader accused of embezzling USD 10 mln

Shalomyah Bowers, the leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, which gained international fame after the death of George Floyd in the United States in 2020, has been accused by his former colleagues of embezzling over USD 10 mln in donations.

The accusers claim that Mr Bowers fraudulently managed the contributions transferred to the accounts of non-profit activists. According to them, the man used the shared funds as a “personal piggy bank.”

Shalomyah Bowers, leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, has been accused of siphoning more than $10 million in donations to a “personal piggy bank” in a suit filed by Black Lives Matter Grassroots:https://t.co/1Ls3hEaow0 pic.twitter.com/pBgaaw2lHs

— Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) September 3, 2022

According to US media reports, a motion in this case has already gone to court in Los Angeles.

Mr Bowers and his group refuted all allegations of financial wrongdoing and reprimanded individuals who were bringing the lawsuits against him for “falling victim to the carceral logic and social violence,” the Los Angeles Times wrote.

As the daily pointed out, the BLM organisation “has come under fiscal scrutiny since 2020, when the group received USD 90 mln in donations amid protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.”