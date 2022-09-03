No statute of limitations for art-looting crime, says Culture Minister

There is no statute of limitations on the crime of looting a country’s cultural heritage, Piotr Gliński, the Polish Culture Minister, wrote on Saturday.

In an article written for Observador, a Portuguese online newspaper, he argued that this applied not only to international law, but also to the ethical and moral dimensions.

Mr Gliński was referring to Poland’s cultural heritage that was looted by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during WWII. In his article, he emphasised that mass looting of Polish art by the two occupiers had left “a poignant sense of loss in Polish culture.”

He went on to say that his ministry’s database of war losses included close to 66,000 items, which he said was just “a small part of the total estimated number of 516,000 lost items.”

Polish museums lost around 50 percent of their inventory during the war while losses of libraries are seen at 70 percent of their pre-war collections, he pointed out, adding that these figures could also be under-estimates given that a lot of the documentation on the items was often stolen or destroyed on purpose.

“Considering the special nature of works of art and their intangible value, the restitution of the looted items to the site from which they were stolen is the most appropriate form of making amends, independently from such solutions as reparations, digitalisation or making copies,” the minister wrote.

As he continued, restitution is a continuous and infinite process and Poland will never stop pursuing justice in this respect, especially that restitution efforts for works of art looted during WWII were still going on around the world.