US gets on China’s nerves with potential USD 1.1 bn arms sale to Taiwan

A staggering USD 1.1 billion is the value of a potential sale of military equipment, including 60 anti-ship missiles, to Taiwan that the US State Department approved on Friday angering Beijing, which threatened to take counter-measures.

The Pentagon’s move comes in the wake of China’s aggressive military drills around and above Taiwan, which Beijing rolled out following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last month.

China, which sees Taiwan as its own, albeit separatist, territory, interpreted her descent on the island as a provocation. Ms Pelosi has been the highest-ranking US official to travel to Taipei in years. Apart from her making presence in Taipei, there have been at least two other visits by members of Congress from both parties since. Also, US state governors paid visits to the island nation. All of these arrivals have been condemned by Beijing.

What does the US offer to Taiwan?

According to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), on the list are versatile Sidewinder missiles, which allow for air-to-air and surface-attack missions. Their estimated cost amounts to USD 85.6 million. The purchase would also include support for Taiwan’s surveillance radar programme for an estimated USD 665.4 million. Both the sidewinder missiles and the radar programme’s principal contractor is Raytheon.

Other items on the list are the Harpoon anti-ship missiles at the cost of some USD 355 million. Boeing Co is the principal contractor for these missiles.

China’s threats against US support for Taiwan’s independence

Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu said in a statement the possible arms sale “severely jeopardizes China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

The official went on to issue a warning that “China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation.”

But peace and stability have already been undermined by the Chinese manoeuvres.

“As the PRC continues to increase pressure on Taiwan – including through heightened military air and maritime presence around Taiwan – and engages in attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, we’re providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defense capabilities,” Laura Rosenberger, White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said in a statement.

President Joe Biden’s administration said the package has been under consideration for some time, bringing together Taiwan and US lawmakers.

The equipment and support announced on Friday would not alter the basic military balance in the region, the Pentagon said. US officials said they did not reflect any change in policy toward Taiwan.

“These proposed sales are routine cases to support Taiwan’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” a US Department of State spokesperson said, requesting anonymity.

Taiwan thankful

Expressions of gratitude came from Taiwan’s defence ministry. It went on to say that China’s recent “provocative” activities represented a serious threat and the arms sale would help it stand tall against China’s military pressure.

“At the same time, it also demonstrates that it will help our country strengthen its overall defense capabilities and jointly maintain the security and peace of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region,” the ministry said in a statement.

For his part, Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council, said his organisation opposed what he termed a “limited approach” to arms sales to Taiwan.

“As the [China’s] People’s Liberation Army [PLA] recently demonstrated in its mock blockade, the island faces a range of threats that require a range of capabilities. To deny the island the ability to mount a full defense will, over time, create new gaps in Taiwan’s defenses that the PLA can exploit,” Mr Hammond-Chambers said in a statement.

Now the sales must be reviewed by Congress. However, regardless of the omnipresent differences dividing Democratic and Republican on a whole plethora of other matters, congressional aides from both sides said they did not expect opposition.