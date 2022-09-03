Structural integrity of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been violated: IAEA chief

Rafael Grossi, the chief of UN watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Friday he planned to issue a report on the safety of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine early next week.

While Mr Grossi returned to Vienna, six IAEA staff members remain at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Speaking at a news conference upon his return, the official said that the number would be reduced to two next week and those two would be the IAEA’s continuous presence there in the longer term.

A colour chart was displayed during the conference. Resorting to it, Mr Grossi identified structural damage caused by an increase in fighting in the area as one of the main “red” areas of concern.

“We have been seeing military activity around the plant. And I was able to see myself and my team impact holes, markings on buildings of shelling, which means that the physical integrity of the facility has been violated not once, but several, several times. This is something irrespective of the kinetic power of whatever you are throwing at the plant, is unacceptable in any way under any safety and security criteria,” he said.

Ukraine and Russia have been trading accusations of generating a risk of a Chernobyl-like disaster by shelling near the plant. The site fell into Russia’s hands in the early days of the Russian invasion.

Kyiv also blasts Russia for using the facility to shield its forces, and for planning to steal its output by redirecting energy flow to the Russian power grid. Although Moscow denies such accusations, it has so far rejected international calls to withdraw its troops from the plant.

Earlier, Russian shellings had forced the shutdown of one of the two reactors still operating at the site, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said.

“But because, as you know, if you don’t have offsite power supply the cooling systems for the reactors cannot work. If they cannot work, this can lead to a major accident. We have seen on several occasions that there have been blackouts or interruptions on one or two or three of the lines feeding the plant from outside. At the moment, that is, there are two operational,” Mr Grossi said, adding that currently the backup diesel generators were working.