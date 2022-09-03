Russia scraps NS1 relaunch following G7 supporting oil price cap

The energy tug of war between the West and Russia became ever-more vehement on Friday when finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G7), to punish Moscow for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine, endorsed a global price cap on Russian oil, to which Russia responded in kind by postponing the relaunch of its Germany-bound Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

The finance ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, which are the states constituting G7, confirmed their commitment to forming a buyer’s cartel after a virtual meeting. The key details, they nonetheless stressed, including the per-barrel level of the price cap would be determined later “based on a range of technical inputs” to be agreed by the coalition of countries implementing it.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the global price cap on Russian oil would significantly reduce Russia’s revenue to continue the war in Ukraine.

With the price cap, more countries would be given better leverage to strike deals with Russia, she said, adding that the White House would work in the coming weeks to determine the price cap level.

The European Union is now preparing to ban crude oil exports from Russia in early December and refined products two months later.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the G7 decision.

“When this mechanism will be implemented it will become an important element of the defence of civilized countries, energy markets from Russian hybrid aggression. And indeed the price of Russian gas should be capped too,” President Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

The Kremlin strikes back

In response to the move, the Kremlin said it would stop selling oil to countries implementing the price cap, adding that it would destabilise global oil markets.

But Moscow did not stop there and its state-controlled energy giant Gazprom scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows on the line. The pretext – an alleged technical fault in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. This put another obstacle in Europe’s way to securing fuel for the upcoming winter.

The company claimed it could no longer provide a timeframe for restarting deliveries through the pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others. Nord Stream 1 had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT.

However, the Russian state-owned gas company also said on Saturday it would ship 42.7 million cubic metres of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine. The statement came hours after it announced that flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would not resume as planned.

According to Reuters, flows via the Sudzha entry point were up slightly compared to the 41.3 mcm Gazprom sent on Friday. This quantity was still not enough to compensate for missing gas that was expected to be pumped through Nord Stream 1 on Saturday.

Moscow has been trying to wag the dog by insinuating that the routine operations and maintenance of the gas pipeline were hampered by Western sanctions.

Gazprom claimed on Friday it could not safely restart deliveries to Europe until it had fixed an oil leak found in a vital turbine. The company, however, failed to provide a new time frame. Commenting on the excuse, Siemens Energy, which normally services Nord Stream 1 turbines, said such a leak should not stop the pipeline from operating. The company added that the Portovaya compressor station, where the leak was discovered, has other turbines to keep Nord Stream 1 operating.

But Brussels and Washington continue to remain disillusioned about Russia and its use of gas as an economic weapon.

“It is unfortunately not surprising that Russia continues to use energy as a weapon against European consumers,” a National Security Council spokesperson told Reuters in an email about the shutdown of the pipeline that sends gas to Europe.

The NSC spokesperson added the US and Europe have been collaborating to ensure sufficient supplies are available.

“As a result of these efforts, European gas storage will be full by the critical winter heating season,” the spokesperson said. “These efforts alone will not suffice and we will continue to work together to address the concerning energy picture in Europe.”

EU Commission head backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

The EU has not had the last word

As powerful a strike as the global oil price cap is for Russia to take in, the EU may push the envelope and impose a price cap on Russian pipeline gas.

“I firmly believe that it is now time for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to Europe,” EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“A gas price cap can be proposed at European level, and there also is a legal foundation at European level to skim profits temporarily as an emergency measure at a time of crisis.”

EU energy ministers will meet on September 9 to discuss their response to the price surge. Von der Leyen will then, on September 14, outline the Commission’s ideas for emergency EU measures to address the price spike issue, a senior commission official said on Thursday.