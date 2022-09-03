Business Arena 02.09

On Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories which were: Poland to seek the equivalent of USD 1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for its World War II invasion and occupation of the country, and the G7 finance ministers take on Russian oil price cap plan.

Poland, which was the first victim of WWII, has not been fully compensated by neighbouring Germany – one of its major partners within the European Union today. Meanwhile, Berlin argues compensation was paid to communist Eastern Bloc nations in the years after the war. Many countries received it… save for Poland.

The Germans have never accounted for their crimes against Poland and its citizens. Will Poland ever obtain compensation from Germany for its losses? To shed light on the issue we were joined by Professor Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski of the Faculty of International Relations and Political Studies at the University of Łódź.

Also on the programme:

Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers are expected to firm up plans on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow’s war in Ukraine but keeping crude oil flowing to avoid price spikes.

Among other topics we looked at were:

The J. Molner Company specialising in generic drug development becomes the first Estonian pharmaceutical firm to open an office in the US. The New Jersey office serves as the base for expansion in the American market. Last year The J. Molner Company also became the first and only Estonian pharmaceutical company licensed to sell drugs in Canada.

SpaceX’s partnership with NASA just got USD 1.4 billion sweeter, as the space agency announced Wednesday that it’s extending its deal with the company to cover five additional missions.

Thai authorities have issued an arrest warrant against a popular YouTuber accused of scamming followers out of USD 55 million.