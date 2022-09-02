Executing reparations will not be easy: Andrew Tettenborn for TVP World

If you look at it from the point of view of an international lawyer… Poland would have some difficulty in making its claim good in law, Andrew Tettenborn, Professor of Commercial Law at the Swansea University, told TVP World, commenting on the Polish government’s intention to demand WWII reparations from Germany.

As he explained, the country would have to find a court which could take the case and that it is not certain if the International Court of Justice has compulsory jurisdiction over the events of 1939-1945.

Learn more about the matter and Mr Tettenborn’s take on it by watching the whole interview above.