World News 02.09

Western experts at Zaporizhzhia plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency staff visited the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant to assess the damage to the station. Two experts are to stay at the facility.

1.3 trillion dollars



Members of a special Polish governmental commission have finally finished their inquiry into reparations due to Poland from Germany. Destroyed during the second World War, Poland has rebuilt itself into a Twenty-First century country. However, in the 1940’s, the German army had a devastating impact on all branches of the Polish state. Now, Polish officials are claiming compensation for those losses.

Controversy-sparking document

The Polish report has sparked controversy in the international community with the country’s authorities pressuring their German counterparts to finally pay the nearly 80-year-old debt.

Polish schools in Lithuania face problems

Some Polish schools in Lithuania are facing problems providing classes for their students. The situation is part of a long dispute between Warsaw and Vilnius on the rights of the Polish minority in the country.

Russian oppositionists’ debate

Vilnius hosted a two-day annual Free Russia Forum which is serving as a platform for the country’s politicians and public figures to discuss issues in the Putin’s ruled state.

Mysterious Lukoil death

Another death of a top Russian energy executive was reported. This time, it is about a Lukoil official who was to jump out of a hospital window. This is not the first time such a mysterious death took place this year; in fact, it is the eighth such occurrence.

Billing the former PM

This is it – the ballot has been officially closed and we are only days away from finding out who the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be.

India commissions aircraft carrier

The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Vikrant, a new aircraft carrier, the first one built inside the country. Its introduction into service comes amidst rising tensions between India and China.

Polish Health Minister in Lviv

As the fight against the Russian invader in Ukraine carries on, more injuries and casualties on the Ukrainian side are being reported. Poland assured that its role as an ally to Kyiv is not limited to financial, military, or humanitarian aid.

Called By Name

The Pilecki Institute based in Warsaw commemorates those Poles who were killed during World War Two for aiding Jews.

Jasmine industry suffers

Perfume industry struggles as the war in Ukraine has a great impact on the export of Jasmine. The process of collecting these flowers is not as easy as it may look.