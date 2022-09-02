Inflation likely to drop below 10 pct next year says head of gov’t agency

Speaking to private radio broadcaster RMF FM on Friday, Borys said that he believes Poland's inflation will not exceed 20 percent this year, while its peak should be seen by March next year.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The second half of next year should bring inflation down below 10 percent according to Paweł Borys, head of the Polish Development Fund (PFR).

On Wednesday, Poland’s statistical office said August inflation stood at 16.1 percent year on year and had increased 0.8 percent month on month.

“Inflation will likely be declining to the end of 2022… rise again in the first quarter of 2023… start slowing down in April 2023 … and then decline to below 10 percent year on year in the third and fourth quarters next year,” he said.

According to Borys, “stabilisation of prices should come in the next two years.”