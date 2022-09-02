Pulse of Culture 02.09

As of September 1, the finished product of work undertaken by Polish and Ukrainian artists working together is being presented to the public in Berlin’s urban environment.

As emphasised by the exhibition’s organising body – the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, its purpose is to “express solidarity and support to Ukraine and Ukrainian artists at the time of Russian aggression.”

The event is taking place thanks to cooperation between the Institute and various other Polish cultural institutions and art galleries with the support of the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

As Anna Łazar, the exhibition’s curator made clear, she hopes for the idea to spread to other European cities.