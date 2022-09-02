Eastern Express 02.09

European Union foreign ministers decided on August 31 to suspend the EU-Russia agreement on the simplified issuance of visas for citizens of the Russian Federation.

The decision has come by way of a compromise between the demands of Finland, Denmark, the Baltic States and Poland for a complete ban on tourist visas for Russian citizens, and those countries who are proponents of preserving the status quo – primarily the southern European countries that are beneficiaries of Russian tourism abroad.

The EU had already suspended the part of the 2007 agreement that applied to government officials and businessmen. Now it is also looking to target tourists. As a result of the agreement, the number of new visas issued by EU member states will be significantly reduced as a result of a more difficult obtainment process.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell also noted that this agreed solution will allow visas to be granted on a case-by-case basis, particularly as to specific groups of people. The goal, he pointed out, is not to cut off those Russians who oppose the war in Ukraine or Russian civil society.

Additionally, the heads of the foreign ministries also reached a political agreement on passports issued by Russian authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine so as not to have them recognised.

However, some countries seem to be more inclined to introduce the ban than others.

In a joint statement, Poland, Finland and the Baltic states welcomed the suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, describing the decision as a “necessary first step.” At the same time, they stressed that further measures are needed to “drastically” reduce the number of visas issued plus the number of Russians traveling to EU countries since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To shed more light on the issue, we were joined by Agaton Koziński, a journalist and commentator.