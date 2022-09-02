Over 300 items found in tombs of fallen soldiers in Westerplatte

“We found nearly 300 items in tombs of the fallen soldiers – they are both of a private and military nature,” Adam Dziewanowski from the archaeological department of the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk, northern Poland, told TVP World, when describing one of the museum’s exhibitions.

He continued, the excavation works began in 2019 at the Westerplatte peninsula, where the deadliest conflict in recorded human history broke out.

“We are currently in the 9th month of our study,” he revealed.

The museum’s team of archaeologists discovered five graves containing remains of nine people carrying out their daily work. With this discovery, the process of genetic research aiming to lead to identification of the fallen has begun.

These soldiers died, amongst other places, in the guardhouse No. 5 bombed by the Luftwaffe on 2 September 1939.

As emphasised by the museum, this exhibition is just one part of the process in restoring the memory of heroes.