Three Western Balkans states to share food and energy amid global crisis

Three Western Balkan states – Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia agreed on forming a joint commission to support each other in coping with the threat of energy and food shortages this winter due to ongoing crises amid the war in Ukraine.

At the Open Balkan initiative summit in Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the prime ministers of Albania and North Macedonia – Edi Rama and Dimitar Kovačevski, respectively, agreed to form a body centred on helping the three governments share surplus energy and food.

“Everything that belongs to us will be available to North Macedonia and Albania and vice versa,” Mr Vučić told a news conference.

The Open Balkan Initiative allows us to speak with one voice on issues impacting our nations, and to strengthen cooperation and sustain peace. Thank you to our guests FM Peter #Szijjarto and @mevlutcavusoglu for your willingness to foster a friendship with the Western Balkans. pic.twitter.com/OmKexd4YwL

— Александар Вучић (@predsednikrs) September 2, 2022

The struggle

Serbia is almost entirely dependent on imports of Russian gas generating around 70 per cent of its electricity needs with its ageing coal-fired power plants. North Macedonia is reliant on fossil fuels and hydropower also being dependent on electricity imports. Albania, in turn, produces most of its electricity in hydropower plants.

The Albanian PM announced the three countries would also ask the EU to help them weather out the incoming winter. “The best scenario for Albania would be half a billion euros (in additional spending) for… continuous electricity supplies,” he assessed.

“I call on the EU not to repeat the shameful behaviour from during the [COVID-19] pandemic, when Western Balkan countries had to turn to China, Russia and Turkey,” he added.

EU aspirations

The Open Balkan regional initiative was formalised in 2019 when Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia agreed to create an economic zone of 12 million people and open their borders for the people and products.

Apart from the countries mentioned above, the western Balkans also include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Montenegro. All of them aspire to eventually join the European Union.

They too are struggling to meet their energy needs amid shortages due to the war in Ukraine.

Kosovo braces as winter approaches

Kosovo announced it was restoring a consistent power supply on Friday after two weeks of restrictions highlighting the possible risk of a difficult winter.

Kosovo became the first country in Europe to restrict their power supplies last month since the continent has been struggling with soaring prices of gas after Russia cut its exports and blamed the decision on technical difficulties and sanctions resulting from its invasion of Ukraine.

The country’s inhabitants had faced up to six hours without electricity at various intervals during the day, and some among the population of almost two million now fear these cuts may not be the last of them.