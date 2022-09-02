Over 180,000 Ukrainian children begin school year in Poland

Lech Muszyński/PAP

Around 185,000 Ukrainian children have started the new school year in Poland, the education minister said on Friday.

Przemyslaw Czarnek said the figure was 7,000 below the number at the close of the previous academic year (June 24), mainly due to some of the children continuing online courses in Ukrainian schools or having left Poland.

Czarnek said Polish local governments have so far received PLN 900 million (EUR 191 million) to finance the education of Ukrainian children in Poland.

An estimated 700,000-800,000 school-aged Ukrainian children are currently residing in Poland.