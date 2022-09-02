Rock Rachon 01.09

As the commemoration of the 83rd anniversary of the outbreak of WWII – a conflict that began with salvos from the German battleship Schleswig-Holstein fired at a Polish depot of Westerplatte – was underway in Poland on Thursday, this edition of Rock Rachon focuses on German’s failure to pay war reparations to Poland.

Nearly six million Polish citizens lost their lives in WWII.

The German invasion was followed by a Russian attack on September 17. After WWII Poland, but also other countries like the Baltic States, fell under Soviet Russian rule. The period of communist captivity, under which millions of people found themselves, was never accounted for. While German war criminals were tried in Nurenberg, communism has not been tried yet.

On the programme, an analysis by a historian is quoted according to which Poland, apart from being granted territories of the former German Reich lying east of the Oder and Lusatian Neisse rivers, as well as the Free City of Gdańsk, the country was also given the right to reparations from Germany.

Poland was also to receive reparation goods through the Soviet Union, and their value was to be 15 percent of the value of reparations obtained from Germany by the USSR. In the Polish-Soviet treaty signed on August 16, 1945, the USSR confirmed this, but at the same time enforced on the subordinate Warsaw government that for the entire period of collecting these reparations, the Polish side would transfer to the Soviet side millions (8 to 13 million) tons of coal annually at a “special” price, set at USD 1.22 per tonne.

Decisions made when Poland was not independent are invalid

Among the goods sent by Russia to Poland were six million books by classics of communism including the works of Lenin and Stalin. The Soviets estimated this batch of books to equal 10 percent of the total value of war reparations owed to Poland. Communist agent appointed by Soviet Russia, the leader of the Polish People’s Republic, Bolesław Bierut, renounced the reparations altogether in 1953.

“Bierut’s government passed a resolution accepting the USSR’s ‘proposal’ to relinquish, effective January 1, 1954 ‘in full that part of the reparations which accrues to the Polish People’s Republic resulting from the agreement concluded between the Polish People’s Republic and the USSR.’ At the same time, the government of the People’s Republic of Poland accepted ‘with gratitude’ the USSR’s release of Poland ‘from its obligations under the coal agreement,’ and noted that it was henceforth willing to supply its eastern neighbour with coal ‘under the terms of normal trade agreements’,” the analysis reads.

This decision is today quoted to prove that Poland, allegedly, has no right to demand reparations from Germany. German representatives regularly resort to this decision. However, it needs to be stressed that Poland was not a free country in 1953 but under Russian occupation behind the Iron Curtain. The decision of 1953 was forced on Poland by the Soviets and for this reason alone such a declaration cannot be considered a valid point of reference in resolving international differences.

The bill for Poland’s war losses is still outstanding and amounts to USD 1,532,170,000,000. This corresponds roughly to a third of Germany’s GDP in 2021.

Moreover, today’s economic power of Germany is built on money earned directly from its WWII crimes. This is further stressed by Professor Karl Heinz Roth.

To discuss the matter at hand in more depth, Rock Rachon was joined by historians Jake Jacobs and Edward Reid, as well as journalist and activist Matthew Tyrmand.

