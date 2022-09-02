Poland wants suspension of visas for Russians says PM

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Russian citizens should be banned from entering the EU because they should “bear the consequences” of the Ukraine war, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland said on Friday.

The issue of whether or not to ban Russians from entering the EU has opened up divisions in the bloc.

Poland, along with the Baltic States and Finland are among a group of countries seeking a full visa ban, while Germany and countries of southern Europe, which are dependent on tourism, oppose the proposal.

“We are in a time of war and this is an emergency situation, when there is war going on beyond our eastern border and, therefore, the Russian aggressor must bear the consequences,” said Morawiecki

He added, however, that humanitarian visas and those for individuals who oppose the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin could still be issued.

“We should be in total solidarity with Ukraine,” he added.