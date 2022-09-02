Man faces 189 criminal charges

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

A man from central Poland will go on trial for 189 cases of armed robbery and theft dating back to 1999, the National Prosecution announced on Friday.

According to prosecutors, Mariusz P., also known as ‘Maniek’, is guilty of multiple armed attacks on lorry drivers in the Warsaw area between 1999 and 2003, car thefts in Warsaw between 2010 and 2014, and burglaries in private homes and warehouses in and around Warsaw between 2014-2015.

The man, who is also facing drug possession charges, allegedly specialised in robbing lorries containing electrical goods, cigarettes, coffee and gold. Charges have also been brought against several of his accomplices.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years behind bars.