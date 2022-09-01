Renowned historians – Prof. Gunnar Heinsohn from the University of Bremen, Prof. David Engels, from Institute for Western Affairs in Poznań and Grzegorz Berendt PhD, Hab., Director of the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk – joined the TVP World debate, “Europe’s Future: 83 Years After The Outbreak of WWII”.

The outbreak of the War



Grzegorz Berendt, Director of Museum of the WWII in Gdańsk said that it was impossible to stop the war in 1939 as two regimes – Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union – were ready to put Europe on fire. At the same time, European democratic countries were unable and too weak to stop the totalitarian regimes.

The Soviet Union was pushing for war in order to spread communism and revolutionary doctrine, while Germany was determined to prove its military power and regain its position from prior to WWI.

Historian David Engels from Institute for Western Affairs agreed that Western democracies failed to act on time and stop Hitler. Had the reaction of France and Great Britain to the invasion of Poland been quicker, Germany could have been crushed much easier and sooner. However, in the late 1930s conflict was growing in Europe and even stopping Hitler in September 1939 would have meant that war would have broken out elsewhere on the continent.

Prof. Gunnar Heinsohn, a historian from the NATO Defence College, pointed out that WWII was the first conflict in modern history that was waged against civilians. Both powers – Nazi Germans and the Soviet Union – were undermining the pillars of the Western civilisation and, by showing no regard for human life, actually destroying the foundations of the civilisation.

83 Years After The Outbreak of WWII: key points of debate

Poland’s Fight against Germans and Soviets

Mr Berendt pointed out that despite the defeat of the Polish Army in September 1939 Poles never really surrendered to Germans and Russians. They created the underground state with the largest underground army in war-torn Europe. Both invaders tried to break the spirit of Poland through terror and unjustified killings but they failed and Poland’s strong feeling of independence prevailed.

Prof. Engels was convinced that the honour and courage of Poles in WWII made Solidarność (the Solidarity movement) and overthrowing of communism possible years later. Other nations were broken by their cowardice and collaboration during the war. He added that all Western nations should learn more about Poland’s stance in the war and the courage of Poles.

Prof. Heinsohn mentioned the Katyń genocide committed by Russians. He pointed out that Russians were never punished for their crimes against humanity which leaves them with an impression that they “can commit crimes and go unpunished”. The result is seen today as Russians are committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, said prof. Heinsohn.

“The difference between Germany and Russia at the end of the war was that Germany was punished, the same cannot be said of Russia. Russia was never punished. That is why their society feels they’re unbeatable and unpunishable,” prof. Heinsohn said.

War Reparations for Poland

On the topic of war reparations for Poland prof. Engels and Mr Berendt agreed that the German’s reluctance to pay is mainly the result of their society’s lack of knowledge about atrocities committed in Eastern Europe. Many Germans, but also Western nations, associate war in the east with Holocaust and struggle against Russia.

“German civilians know almost nothing about what happened to Poles, Lithuanians and others in Eastern Europe during the war. It doesn’t exist in German textbooks, so there is no public support for it,” Mr Berendt said.

Prof. Heinsohn pointed out that such a high sum – USD1.52 tn – would be very difficult to execute from the German government. He mentioned however that there was a strong opposition towards the reparations for forced labour, yet the Germans were finally convinced to compensate all who were forced into slave labour during WWII.

He also said that one of the goals of Nazi Germany was to kill or expel 100 million Slavs from Eastern Europe in order to make space for millions of young Germans. Details of that plan are virtually unknown to the average German nowadays, which makes it even more difficult to convince them to pay any compensation for atrocities committed in this part of Europe during WWII.

Europe’s Future

Referring to the Debate’s topic of Europe’s future, prof. Engels said that he expects more violence and instability in the continent. He expects Europe to go into prolonged economic decline which is likely to cause serious political upheaval in many countries.

Mr Berendt also warned that there is a serious danger of trouble for Europe but he pointed to Putin as the main source of turmoil. He pointed out that at the moment Ukraine needs very strong support from European nations in order to stop Russia’s imperialistic attempts.

Prof. Heinsohn presented the perspective of ageing European nations and the possibility of a collapse of the German economy. In his opinion, it would trigger a widerl economic collapse as all major banks hold German debt in their portfolios. He also said that Nordic nations should cooperate with Eastern Europe in creating a new economic alliance that would counterbalance the deteriorating economies of Western Europe.