[LIVE DEBATE] 83 Years After The Outbreak of WWII

Welcome to the live coverage of the debate called “Europe’s Future: 83 Years After The Outbreak of WWII”. We will be joined by renowned historians: Prof. Gunnar Heinsohn from the University of Bremen, Prof. David Engels, from Institute for Western Affairs in Poznań and Grzegorz Berendt PhD, Hab., Director of the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk.

20:51



Prof. Engels: Difference between Third Reich and present day Russia is that Nazi Germany was based on racist ideology. Today Russia’s ideology is not based on race or ethnicity. The purpose of the war is not to try to change everyone into Russians but to come under the power of the Kremlin.

20:48



Prof. Heinsohn: The two totalitarian systems – Third Reich and Soviet Union – wanted to cut down the foundations of the civilised world.

20:45



Grzegorz Berendt: When asked can we compare the beginning of WWII and the situation today with the war in Ukraine… We can and should compare, especially in terms of the military advantage of the aggressor.

20:42



Prof. Heinsohn: There were two genocides against the Polish people, committed by the Germans and Russians. The plan was to kill all educated Poles.

20:38



Prof. David Engels: A much more decisive attitude of Western allies as regards the German invasion of Poland would’ve brought a different outcome.