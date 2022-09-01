Eastern Express 01.09

The latest episode of Eastern Express explores the significance of the Nazi-Soviet alliance, otherwise known as the Ribbentrop Molotov Pact, which paved the way for Hitler’s aggression against Poland.

The event directly led to the outbreak of World War II in Europe and yet it is still strangely overlooked in the standard World War II Western narrative.

The program takes a look at how the Ribbentrop Molotov Pact affected Europe.