Kosovo pushes ahead with car licensing rule resisted by Serbs

Drivers crossing the Serbia-Kosovo border in Jarinje on Thursday covered the Serbian flag and coat of arms with stickers in order to enter Kosovo, as Pristina starts to put the car licensing rule into action.

Kosovo began a two-month implementation period for a controversial move to oblige Serbs, mainly those living in the northern part of the Balkan nation, bordering Serbia, to start using licence plates issued by the government in Pristina.

Drivers in Jarinje, a territory where Serbs form a majority, said they were not happy with the new law, yet they would change the plates if they had to.

“I am sure and convinced that a solution acceptable to everyone will be found,” one of the drivers, Fikret Beitovic said.

Dozens of US NATO peacekeepers patrolled northern Kosovo on Thursday to maintain a calm state.

Kosovo, which is now predominantly ethnically Albanian, has been seeking to compel Serbs to recognise Pristina’s authority for routine bureaucratic matters, since winning independence in 2008 after a near decade-long uprising against Serbia’s repressive rule.

Serbia does not recognise Kosovo’s independence and Serbs in northern Kosovo consider Belgrade to be their capital.

In announcing the October 31 deadline to motorists for switching over Serbian licence plates to ones issued by Pristina, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in a video posted on his Facebook profile that certain financial benefits will be offered during the registration process, including tax relief.

EU urges Kosovo to give ‘sufficient time’

The European Union said on Thursday that Pristina should give sufficient time for the implementation of the new rule.

The spokesperson said that the EU urged both parties “to use the EU-facilitated dialogue as the platform to address and resolve all open issues between them in a similar manner including related to licence plates.”