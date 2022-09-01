Medevac Hub to help Ukrainians: Health Minister

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced that the Medevac Hub in Jasionka in south-eastern Poland will provide help to Ukrainians. The medical hub has come about as a result of cooperation with numerous Polish and European institutions as well as NGOs.

“Ukraine will not fight alone against the Russian aggression. We will take care of patients so that Ukrainians can fight for freedom,” Mr Niedzielski said.

He added that the medical hub will provide medical care to patients from Ukraine who are awaiting transportation to other medical facilities in Europe. Transportation will be well organised since a special medical plane is expected to be ready to collect patients twice a week.

“The idea of transportation of Ukrainian patients to other European patients will mean great relief for the Polish health care system. At the moment, it is Norway which accepts most of the patients from Ukraine,” he added.

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, who was present in Jasionka, recalled that there already is a logistics hub in the south-eastern region of Poland, where tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine is being stored.

“The EU has been helping Ukraine in evacuating its patients for several months. So far, some 1,200 people have been transported from Ukraine to EU countries. It is an example of European solidarity,” Mr Lenarčič said.

Ukrainian Minister of Healthcare Viktor Liashko noted that so far 123 Ukrainian hospitals have been destroyed by Russian armed forces.

“We have to build new ones to replace the ones that have been destroyed. We estimate that the total value of healthcare infrastructure destroyed by the occupying forces is around USD 1 bn,” Mr Liashko said.

He added that the medical hub in Jasionka will enable quicker and more effective evacuation of patients who are in urgent medical need.

The hub will become operational next week and will provide 20 spaces for patients, who will be offered extensive medical care while awaiting their transportation to other European countries.