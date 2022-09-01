Germany in 1939 was a powerhouse: historian

British historian prof. Jeremy Black explained on TVP World how in 1939, Hitler’s Germany was very strong when it came to geostrategic ability. Their alliance with the Soviet Union and the US’s reluctance to act against Hitler was what enabled Germany to dominate Europe.

Prof. Black claimed that Hitler could have been stopped in 1938 by a potential military coup, however there was little interest inside of Germany to do so. Other European powers, like France or Great Britain, stood too weak and too passive to remove the German leader from his position.

The alliance between Germany and the Soviets made it practically impossible for Poland to fight the war effectively in September 1939, prof. Black said. The strong position Germany held changed in 1941 after the invasion by the Soviet Union and after the US’s joining ofthe war. However, it was way too late for Poland by then.

In reference to Germany’s responsibility for war crimes and their atrocities, prof. Black said that until 70s’ there was a strong sentiment in Germany towards blaming all guilt on “bad Germans” and claiming that the majority of the nation did not participate in the war crimes. Nowadays, historic evidence shows that all military formations as well as the majority of Germans were taking part in the atrocities, particularly when it comes to Eastern Europe.

Prof. Black further explains that nowadays German politicians are again trying to “move away from the legacy of WWII” thereby making it problematic to pressure Germany for the war reparations owed to Poland.

“Poles have a right to have a sense that history is living reality and they are right to be geopolitically concerned about Russian expansionism but also about the extent to which their case is understood in Europe,” prof. Black commented.