During WWII, Poland lost 38 percent of its national capital, 62 percent of its industry and 84 percent of its infrastructure was destroyed and 43 percent of Polish cultural artefacts were looted.

Poland’s capital city suffered tragic losses, as 90 percent of industries within the city, 72 percent of housing and 90 percent of cultural landmarks were destroyed amounting to 84 percent of the city matter. As many as 700,000 Warsaw citizens were murdered.

The bill for Poland’s war losses is still outstanding, and amount to USD 1,532,170,000,000.