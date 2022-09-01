It’s not about the amount, it’s about the recognition: Marcin Kaczorowski

TVP World invited Marcin Kaczorowski deputy head of the Peoples’ Memorial Foundation to talk about the reparations Germans are due to Poland and an in-depth report, conducted by the Parliamentary Group for the Estimation of Compensation Due to Poland from Germany for Damages Caused During World War II, analysing the scale of damages caused by the Germans and converting them to a quantifiable sum.

According to Mr Kaczarowski, USD 850 bn in reparations due to Poland has usually been the amount mentioned by different groups and politicians, however, this sum does not take into account the tragic loss of life perpetrated by the Germans.

He added that it is hard to estimate the exact amount because of the incalculable value of a person’s life.

The deputy head of the foundation pointed out that the best bet at obtaining reparations from the Germans is educating them on the subject of Nazi German atrocities perpetrated in Poland.

“German education in this area doesn’t function at all. Germans have no idea what happened to Poles … They have no idea about operation intelligentsia, they have no idea about operation AB, they have no idea about massacres of civilians, the Warsaw Uprising, about up to one million Poles, ethnic Poles that were murdered in concentration camps,” Marcin Kaczorowski said.

He went on to say that this is not really about the amount but the recognition of “doing another nation wrong”, a recognition that Germans committed mass genocide on the Polish people.