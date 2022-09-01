Negligence about demography creates unwinnable wars: Historian

“Negligence and ignorance about demography create wars that cannot be won by the aggressor,” Gunnar Heinsohn, a German sociologist, economist and historian, told TVP on the anniversary of the outbreak of WWII.

As he pointed out, the so-called “war index” – a ratio of a society’s young men to the old ones, is what determines the direction towards which every conflict goes, stressing that Germany in 1939 strongly overestimated its manpower while starting the war.

‘Germany switched direction, Russia never changed’

The historian also raised the topic of the ongoing war in Ukraine, linking it to WWII and explaining that “after 1945, the character of the Germans went in a new direction, while Russia never changed.”

As he pointed out, Moscow was never punished for its involvement in starting what was later called “the deadliest conflict in recorded human history”, adding that this is the reason for today’s Russians feeling undefeatable and unpunishable.

However, Mr Heinsohn assessed that due to the demographic factors, “Russia will never recover from this war” and has already started losing its position in the world.

Learn more about the matter and Mr Heinsohn’s take on demographics’ role in waging wars by watching the full interview above.