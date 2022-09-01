Poland’s unemployment rate at 2.6 pct in July – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.6 percent in July 2022 from the previous month, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Thursday.

According to Eurostat, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, went down to 6.6 percent in July against 6.7 percent in June.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate was at 4.9 percent in July 2022, the same as in the previous month.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.