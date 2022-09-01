Poland gives more than EUR 220 mln in benefits to Ukrainian refugees

Piotr Nowak/PAP

During the six months of the war in Ukraine, PLN 1.04 billion (EUR 220.16 million) in benefits were given out by the Polish state to refugees who arrived in Poland from Ukraine, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP) reported on Thursday.

The newspaper wrote that largest segment of the benefits, PLN 960 million (EUR 203.2 million), was allocated to the 500 Plus child benefit scheme which pays families PLN 500 (EUR 105.89) a month per child.

Currently, 403,000 Ukrainian children are covered by this programme, it added.