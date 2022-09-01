Back to school: Millions of pupils return to class

Approximately 4.6 million Polish students are starting the new school year on Thursday, after two months of vacation. Along with Polish pupils, youngsters from Ukraine who fled to Poland after the war began will also begin the school year.

Tomasz Ziewiec, director of Warsaw’s Elementary School No. 25, says his school will also be attended by young Ukrainians.

“We already have previous experience from such a wave, when children from Vietnam came to Warsaw with their families. Hard-working children who showed during their schooling that they can not only learn the Polish language brilliantly but can also pass exams well. We hope that our guests from Ukraine will approach their school tasks in a similar way. And that they will quickly make up for these shortcomings and match our students when it comes to the implementation of the core curriculum,” the director said.

400,000 Ukrainian children

In the past school year, nearly 180,000 children who fled the war in Ukraine studied in Polish schools, according to data from August 2022. Ukrainian students who are in Poland can also study remotely in the Ukrainian education system.

“We are prepared for another 200,000-300,000 [students] in Polish schools. There is room for Ukrainian children in Polish schools, we are systemically prepared for this, we have a very flexible system created together with the leading bodies, with local governments,” Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said back in August.

Mira from Kharkiv, #Ukraine, is preparing to attend a Polish #school in September. Now she goes to a daycare center supported by @UNICEF_Poland, where 6-year-old children learn to read and write in Polish and Ukrainian.#ForEveryChild, education.#BacktoSchool2022 pic.twitter.com/D1daJFEtaK

— UNICEF Europe C.Asia (@UNICEF_ECA) August 30, 2022

This, in turn, would add up the total number of Ukrainian students beginning their 2022 school year in Poland to approximately 400,000.

The 2022/2023 school year will end on June 23, 2023.