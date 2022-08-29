Sweden to provide further military aid to Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on Monday that Sweden would provide a further SEK 500 mln (USD 46.75 mln) in military assistance to Ukraine.

She told reporters after hosting Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for talks that her government would provide a total additional aid package of SEK 1 bn (USD 93,5 mln), both military and civilian assistance, to Kyiv.

Mr Kuleba called on Sweden to provide the country with weapons such as howitzers and shells. “As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons,” he told reporters.

Today, @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson received Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs @DmytroKuleba in Stockholm.

They discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Swedish support to Ukraine, Ukraine’s EU accession process and the country’s reconstruction.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/8wReXb8Vv2

— Sweden in EU (@SwedeninEU) August 29, 2022

Sweden’s PM did not give details of the military package, but said it would be similar to previous aid which has included anti-tank weapons, personal protective equipment, and mine clearance equipment.

The civilian part of the package will include purchases of Ukrainian wheat that will be passed on to countries facing food shortages and help boost Ukraine’s economy.