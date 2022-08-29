Defence minister says Germany offers symbolic support over Ukraine war

Rafał Guz/PAP

The Polish defence minister has accused Germany of providing only “symbolic” support to Poland referring to a German offer to replace some of the tanks Poland has donated to Ukraine.

Warsaw has given Kyiv over 200 T-72 tanks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and believes that Germany’s current offer to give Poland only 20 modern Leopard 2 tanks as replacements is insufficient.

Talking on public radio on Monday about a deal, signed on Friday, to buy 180 K2 tanks and 212 howitzers from South Korea, Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, said: “We are not waiting for our allies to finally decide to donate 20 Leopard tanks to us or not,” Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

“The support from Germany is symbolic,” he added.