China responds to US warships in Taiwan Strait: ‘Don’t be a troublemaker’

China’s foreign ministry on Monday urged the US not to be a “troublemaker”, a day after two US Navy warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait.

The US Navy said the cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the ongoing operation on Sunday, the first since a visit to Taiwan by the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Ms Pelosi’s visit enraged China, which regards the island as its territory. Such operations usually take eight to 12 hours to complete and are closely monitored by China’s military.

“China once again urges the US to stop hollowing out and distorting the One-China Principle, abide by the basic norms of international relations of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries and non-interference in internal affairs, earnestly abide by the One-China Principle, and the three Sino-US joint communiques, and don’t be a troublemaker for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a regular news briefing.

In recent years, US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China which claims Taiwan against the objections of its democratically elected government.