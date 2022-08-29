Polish, French leaders must discuss Europe’s future: French MP

Poland’s Prime Minister and the French President must talk about the common future of Europe, Frédéric Petit, French MP, who chairs the French-Polish friendship group in the National Assembly, told Polish Radio.

According to Frédéric Petit, Monday’s visit to Paris by the head of the Polish government will contribute to strengthening European solidarity in the context of the war in Ukraine. Mateusz Morawiecki will meet with President Macron in the French capital and address a conference of French employers.

Mr Petit said that the Polish Prime Minister’s visit to Paris will be an opportunity to talk about further aid to Ukraine.

“This is an important visit. I think the expectations of both sides are the same. We have one of the biggest crises in 50 years. It is important to be together now, not necessarily agreeing on everything, but mastering our differences,” he said.

“Now we have to be together. We need to talk about a common future for Europe,” the politician stressed.

He also expressed hope that both leaders would agree to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector. “I think there is complete agreement on this topic. All of France is saying that we must fight together to make an effort this winter. The strategy to save gas must be a joint strategy,” Mr Petit assessed.

The MP is also hoping for progress in talks on the French bid to build nuclear power plants in Poland. French conglomerate EDF submitted a preliminary bid to build four to six nuclear reactors in the country last October. The United States is expected to submit its proposal in a few days.