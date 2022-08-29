Ukraine hurriedly prepares school bomb shelters before term begins

Across Ukraine, authorities are building bomb shelters and repairing thousands of buildings damaged in shelling by Russian forces before the country’s nearly 6 million school-aged children return to school in September – online or in person.

Resuming school is a top priority for the government given the war’s long-term social and economic impact on the country, its children and the willingness of those who fled to return.

Nearly 2,300 educational institutions have been shelled or bombed since the Russian invasion began on February 24, and 286 heve been completely destroyed, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science. More than 350 children have died and 586 were wounded during what Russia calls a “special military operation,” UN data show. The total could be much higher.

Officials are keen to resume education, in part to enable women to return to work. But assessing about 80 percent of Ukraine’s 26,000 educational facilities, from preschools to universities, the interior ministry found only 41 percent have the bomb shelters or protective structures needed for in-person instruction.

That’s a 400 percent rise from a few months ago and more shelters could still be completed in the next few weeks. But availability is low near the front: in the Mykolaiv region where Russian forces recently stepped up shelling, only 16 percent of schools have shelters in place.

As a result, millions of children and youth will be forced to continue learning remotely, compounding problems already evident after two years of COVID-19 related closures, including high dropout rates among teenagers.

The Irpin school’s bomb shelter can house 300 children, a fraction of its 2,000 pupils, school director Ivan Ptashnyk told Reuters.

Addressing psychological trauma will also be a big challenge.

Clinical psychologist Olena Romanova works with displaced children and adults in Lviv, using colourful, stuffed animals to help children work through memories of death and destruction.