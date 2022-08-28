Football: Lewandowski leads Barcelona to victory against Valladolid

The third week of La Liga is underway. After some initial doubts regarding Robert Lewandowski’s performance in the pre-season, the most valuable Polish footballer is quickly adjusting to playing with the team he left Bayern Munich for. His brace helped Barcelona defeat Real Valladolid 4:0 on Sunday.

Lewandowski scored the first goal in the 24th minute, after a cross from his teammate, Raphinia.

This was not the first time Lewandowski scored playing in Barcelona’s stadium, but the two goals he scored last September during the Champions League match, benefited his then team, Bayern Munich.

Just before half-time, Pedri scored Barcelona’s second goal after a pass from Ousmane Dembélé, and in the 65th minute, Lewandowski increased the Catalonian’s lead to three goals.

Close to the end of the game, Lewandowski almost scored a hattrick, but this time Jordi Masip, Valladolid’s goalie, parried the ball. Yet that would change little for his team, because Sergi Roberto scored the fourth and final goal in the game shortly after.

With four goals bagged after three weeks, Lewandowski leads the top scorers’ chart of La Liga along with Borja Iglesias of Betis Sevilla.