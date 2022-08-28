‘Universe is our goal’: expert on Artemis I space programme

Marcin Jeziorny of TVP Nauka, the Polish public broadcaster’s website dedicated to science, and a space enthusiast, was invited to shed some light on the Artemis programme and the possibility of establishing human colonies on the Moon and Mars.

As Mr. Jeziorny explained, the main purpose of the launch which is scheduled to take place on Monday is to test the SLS (Space Launch System), which is a successor to Apollo-era rockets. The purpose is to open deep-space exploration and eventually bring humans back to the Moon and eventually take them to Mars.

Other matters discussed with Mr Jeziorny were: why is investing in space exploration important even though there are things happening on our planet that also could use the money; the role of the Moon in future space exploration; what makes the Moon and Mars uninhabitable and what measures will need to be taken to colonise them; what will life in space colonies look like; and what will the upcoming years do to space tourism?